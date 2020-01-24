Two Himachal Students To Witness Republic Day Parade With PM Modi

Two Himachal students to witness R-Day parade with PM Modi

Two students of the Dr Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF) in Nauni in Solan district are among the 100 students to witness the Republic Day parade from the Prime Minister's box.

The university on Friday said the students who have been selected are Sach in Mittal, a post-graduate in food technology, and Reena Kumari, a Senior Research Fellow with the Department of Vegetable Science.

They have been selected by the Union Ministry of Human Resource and Development to witness the event.

Sachin is working as Senior Research Fellow at the Transfer of Technology Division, ICAR-Central Institute of Post-Harvest Engineering and Technology in Ludhiana in Punjab, under the Farmer FIRST Programme.

