Registration For Foreign Medical Graduate Examination Begins, Check Details

Registration process have started for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2023 session. Online submission of the applications for the screening test began on November 23, 2023. Candidates can register for the exam from 3 pm onwards untill December 13, 2023 till 11:55 pm.

The window for making payment for the applications will begin on December 15, 2023 and will conclude on December 18, 2023. The edit window to make changes or rectify any error in the application form will open on December 29, 2023 to January 1, 2024.

The candidates will be required to submit documents related to Primary Medical Qualification Certificate (PMQC), Attestation of PMQC by Indian embassy concerned, Eligibility certificate or Admission Letter, Proof of Citizenship for completing the application process.

The admit cards will be out on January 12, 2023. The exam will be conducted on January 20, 2024 and the results will be out on February 20, 2024.

The licensing exam is crucial for Indian or overseas citizen of India who possess a primary medical qualification awarded by any medical institution outside India and who are desirous of getting provisional or permanent registration with Medical Council of India or any State Medical Council.