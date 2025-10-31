Registration Deadline Extended For SWAYAM Courses, Check Details To Apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline for filling the online application forms for SWAYAM courses. As per the official notification released by the agency, candidates can now fill the online application forms by November 2, 2025. The previous deadline for registration was October 30, 2025. The deadline for final transaction of fees has been extended from October 31 to November 3, 2025.

The correction window will open from November 4. Candidates can make changes in their particulars from November 4 to November 6, 2025. The notice also mentions that candidates must undertake the corrections very carefully as the agency will not provide any other chance to make correction in the particulars.

SWAYAM is Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds. The programme is initiated by Government of India and designed to achieve the three cardinal principles of Education Policy i.e access, equity, and quality. As per the official notification, SWAYAM seeks to bridge the digital divide for students who have remained untouched by the digital revolution and have not been able to join the mainstream of the knowledge economy. The objective of this effort is to take the best teaching learning resources to all, including the most disadvantaged.

Students who enrolled in any of the 648 courses in the July 2025 semester are eligible for appearing in the examination of that course. Shift-wise and course-wise examination schedule is given at Annexure-II. 3.1.2 The students, who obtained 40 per cent marks in term end written test conducted by NTA and 40 per cent marks in internal assessment separately, will be eligible for certificate and credit transfer.