Registration Dates Extended For CTET 2024, Check Last To Apply

The Central Board of Secondary Education has extended the last date for registration to the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024.

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of CTET and submit the applications by December 1, 2023.

The examination will be conducted in computer-based mode (CBT) in two shifts. Each of the shifts would last for 2.5 hours. The first shift will be held from 9.30 am to 12pm, and the second shift from 2.30pm to 5pm. The exam will be held in 20 languages.

Earlier, the last date for submitting forms was November 23, but it was later extended to November 27. The exam is scheduled to take place on January 21, 2024, across 135 cities in the country.

Candidates are also required to pay the registration fees at the time of filling the applications. Students from the general and OBC-Non-Creamy Layer categories are required to submit a fee of Rs 1,000 for one paper and Rs 1,200 for two papers. SC, ST candidates, and persons with disabilities need to pay Rs 500 for one paper and Rs 600 for two papers.

The exam is conducted as an essential qualifications to be eligible for appointment as a teacher in any of the schools referred to in Clause (n) of section 2 of the RTE Act.