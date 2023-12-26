Register For This Short Term Course In Data Analytics By IIT Kharagpur

Keeping in view the growing significance of large amount of data, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur will be offering a short term course to prepare professionals on Data Analytics. The course will create experts with the knowledge of statistical tools for making estimation and inference from vast data.

The online Short Term Course on Categorical Data Analysis will be imparted for a period of three days through lecture sessions, hands on training using statistical tools, case studies and group discussions. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website to fill the application form by January 7, 2024. The total number of seats is restricted to 40. The last date of application is January 7, 2024.

An official notification issued on the IIT Kharagpur website read, "In the era of data analytics, organisations collect and store a large amount of data. A significant proportion of such data is categorical in nature. Arriving at meaningful conclusions from categorical data requires specialised statistical tools for estimation and inference. In this three-day short term course, the participants shall be introduced to these statistical models and also on their applications to real life problem solving using popular statistical software such as R, SPSS, Minitab and EViews."

The primary objectives of the course are to enable the participants to understand the collection, description, and analysis of categorical data. The participants will also be required to construct statistical models to describe association between explanatory variables and categorical responses. The programme will help candidates to solve practical problems using the statistical solutions obtained during modeling.

The fee for the three-day programme is Rs 5,000 for students, Rs 10,000 for faculty and Rs 15,000 for industries. Candidates will be required to submit Organisation/Institute ID card during application process.