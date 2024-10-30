Register For Online Doubt Clearing Classes For Company Secretary December Exam

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is offering online doubt clearing classes for students appearing in December 2024 exams. Candidates scheduled to appear in the Executive and Professional programme (New Syllabus 2022) can register on the official website of the ICSI. Candidates will be required to submit Rs 1,000 per Group for Executive and Professional Programme.

Registered students can submit their doubts/queries through the Google form. Queries received from the students will be compiled and sent to the concerned faculty. The doubts/queries will be responded to by the faculties online during the classes.

Students can also ask queries online through chat box during the class. Schedule of classes will be sent to the students at their email ID once they register for the classes.

Schedule

Executive Programme Group - I

Jurisprudence, Interpretation and General Laws : Nov 4- 8, 2024 from 10:00am to 1:00pm

Company Law and Practice : Nov 4 to 8, 2024 from 2:15pm to 5:15pm

Setting up of Business, Industrial and Labour Laws : Nov 11-15, 2024 from 10:00am to 1:00pm

Corporate Accounting and Financial Management: Nov 11- 15, 2024 from 2:15pm to 5:15pm

Executive Programme Group - II

Capital Market and Securities Laws : Nov 25-29, 2024 from 2:15pm to 5:15pm

Economic, Commercial and Intellectual Property Laws : Nov 18-22, 2024 from 2:15pm to 5:15pm

Tax Laws and Practice : Nov 25- 29, 2024 from 10 am to 1:00pm

Professional Programme Group - I

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)- Principles and Practice: Nov 4-8, 2024 from 10 am to 1pm

Drafting, Pleading and Appearances: Nov 11-15, 2024 from 10 am to 1 pm

Compliance Management, Audit and Due Diligence : Nov 4-8, 2024 from 2:15pm to 5:15pm

Professional Programme Group - II

Strategic Management and Corporate Finance : Nov 11-15, 2024 from 2:15pm to 5:15pm

Corporate Restructuring, Valuation and Insolvency: Nov 18-22, 2024 from 2:15pm to 5:15pm