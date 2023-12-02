Register For IIT Delhi's Certificate Course On Data Science and ML

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is inviting applications for a certificate programme in Data Science and Machine Learning. Early and mid-level professionals who are interested in gaining a relevant and cutting-edge perspective on Data Science and ML for better career prospects can apply for the programme. The last date to apply for the certificate course is December 6, 2023.

The classes for the course will begin from February 11, 2024. The programme will be offered for a duration of six months in live online sessions. The class will be held for three hours from 12:15 pm to 3:15 pm on every Sundays.

Candidates will be required to pay Rs 1,35,000 plus GST for enrolling in the certificate course.

Eligibility

Graduates or diploma holders from any branch or discipline are eligible to apply for the programme. The candidates must have a background of Mathematics in 10+2 with a minimum of 50 per cent marks. Candidates who have completed a course in Mathematics or Statistics at the undergraduate level with 50 per cent marks are preferred.

Professionals who have sufficient work experience in the data science field can benefit better from the course. Basic programming skills preferably Python will be helpful.

Certificate for award

After the completion of the course, the participants will be awarded with a certificate from IIT Delhi on scoring at least 50 per cent marks on aggregate. The evaluation will be done based on three quizzes. The candidates will be required satisfactorily complete a group project and maintain a minimum attendance of 70 per cent. Participants who are unable to maintain 50 per cent marks in the evaluation components, but have a minimum attendance of 90 per cent will be awarded a participation certificate.

The programme will prepare the candidates for the current industry by providing them with an in-depth understanding of in-demand data science and machine learning tools and techniques with Python.

The industry-oriented curriculum will give an exposure to statistics for data science, optimisation formulations with ML, deep learning, and storytelling with data.