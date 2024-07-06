Register For ICSI's Crash Course On Non Banking Financial Companies

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced a short-term Crash Course on A to Z of Non Banking Financial Companies. The course is open for members of ICSI and will be delivered in online mode from July 22-26, 2024 from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm.

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the ICSI for complete details. The deadline for completion of the registration process is July 19, 2024.



The course structure of the programme includes:

Introduction, Registration and Licenses

Regulatory Landscape for NBFCs

Compliance Management for NBFCs

Financial Reporting and Audit Requirements - Sector specific Compliances

Challenges and Solutions

The course will be facilitated through the institute's online platform i.e. LMS (Learning Management System).



All sessions will be conducted in online live webinar mode wherein participants will be able to interact. Separate link will be sent to attend the live session on the day of class. The sessions will be recorded and made available on LMS platform for one year. PPTs and other material, if any, used by the faculty during the live session will also available on LMS.



Upon successful completion of online training, candidate will be required to pass a MCQ based assessment. The assessment will be held on August 16-17 in online mode.



The candidates will be awarded with a course completion certificate on successful qualification of the MCQ based assessment.

