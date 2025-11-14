Reduced Dropouts And Enhanced Infrastructure: Significant Improvements In Bihar Education

Beating the anti-incumbency in Bihar, Nitish Kumar's JDU has made huge gains in the election. His NDA alliance is seen to comfortably form the government. The party's performance even after 20 years reflects faith of the people in his governance. Besides other sectors, Bihar's education sector has also witnessed significant improvements over the past decade.

Here are some key highlights:

Nitish Kumar government had massively increased the funding in Education sector. Bihar's education budget rose sharply to Rs 40,450 crore in 2023-24, making it the highest allocation among all state sectors.

The number of school drop-outs has decreased from over 12 per cent in 2005 to about 1.72 per cent in 2020 due to universal primary education drives and targeted schemes.

The number of government schools have grown from 54,000 in 2005 to nearly 76,000 in 2025 in the state. Bihar government also set up several new engineering colleges, medical colleges and polytechnics. Institutions like IIT Patna and IIM Bodh Gaya were introduced.

The cycle scheme was launched in 2006 to support girl education has now expanded for all students. The scheme also includes transferring funds directly to accounts through Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT). The scheme is widely credited with boosting attendance and female retention. Female literacy and enrolment also improved significantly under the Nitish Kumar government.

The government also introduced AI-based learning initiatives, smart classrooms and digital learning tools to strengthen technical and digital skills.

Recognising the role of non-teaching staff, the Bihar government had doubled honorariums for key school support staff.

Midday meal cooks received increases from Rs 1,650 to Rs 3,300 per month, night guards from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000, and PE/health instructors from Rs 8,000 to Rs 16,000.

These efforts have contributed to Bihar's progress in education, making it more accessible and inclusive for all