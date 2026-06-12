Re-NEET 2026: From Free Transport To Security Boost, Here's Everything Students Need To Know

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the NEET UG Re-Exam 2026 on June 21. Candidates are preparing to appear for the examination again. So several state governments have announced measures to support students and ensure smooth travel to examination centres.

Multiple states have introduced free transportation facilities on the exam day to reduce the financial burden on candidates. At the same time, NTA has issued important updates regarding city intimation slips, scribe details, and security arrangements for the re-examination.

Which States Announce Free Transport for Re-NEET 2026?

Several state governments have announced free bus services for candidates appearing in the NEET UG Re-Exam 2026.

The Bihar government has allowed candidates to travel free of cost on state-run buses on the examination day. The initiative aims to help students reach their centres without transportation-related difficulties.

Similarly, the Odisha government has introduced free bus travel for candidates travelling to examination centres across the state. Uttarakhand has also announced free transportation support for NEET aspirants appearing in the re-examination.

In addition, Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab have announced free bus services for students. The measures are intended to facilitate smooth and timely travel for candidates appearing in the examination.

NTA Issues Important Re-NEET 2026 Updates

NTA has released the city intimation slip for the NEET UG Re-Exam 2026. Candidates are advised to download the slip and make necessary travel arrangements well before the examination date.

The agency has also issued instructions for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates. Such candidates are required to submit their scribe details before the examination, as per the prescribed guidelines.

Students should regularly visit the official NTA website for the latest announcements and updates related to the examination.

Re-NEET 2026 Security Arrangements Strengthened

NTA has strengthened security measures for the conduct of the NEET UG Re-Exam 2026. The agency has implemented enhanced monitoring and security protocols to ensure the examination is conducted in a fair and transparent manner.

Authorities have also introduced special transportation arrangements for question papers to ensure their secure movement and handling.