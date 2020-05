Rajasthan Schools To Reopen From July 1. Decision On Pending Board Exams Later

Rajasthan schools will reopen from July 1, announced state Education Minister yesterday

Rajasthan Education Minister, Govind Singh Dotasra, held a meeting with over 50 teacher organizations yesterday through video-conferencing and made some important announcements regarding school education and exams in the state. The most important decision to come out of the meeting was the decision to reopen schools in Rajasthan from July 1.

While schools in Rajasthan will open for students on July 1, teachers will need to report for duty early on June 26 or June 27.

The minister also said that there might be changes in the academic calendar as per the prevailing situation.

He also said that new admission in English medium schools will begin soon and the entire process will be conducted online. Upon suggestion from teacher organizations that given the delay due to corona, admission process should begin earlier this year, the minister said that English medium schools will hold online admission process. A similar process for Hindi medium schools is also being considered.

Mr. Dotasra also announced that teachers observing fast during Ramzan and pregnant teachers will not be assigned corona duty. Other female teachers will also be utilized in corona duty only if absolutely necessary.

The minister will hold another meeting with representatives from private un-aided schools and parents.

About the pending class 10 and class 12 board exams, he said that a decision will be made after discussion with the Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

