RBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2025 To Be Declared Soon, Here's How To Check

RBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination results for 2025 shortly. With the evaluation process now complete, the results will be officially announced via a press conference, during which the names of top-performing students will also be revealed.

Once released, students will be able to view and download their scorecards from the board's official websites: rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Passing Criteria

To qualify in the RBSE board exams, students must score a minimum of 33% in each subject.

RBSE 2025 Exam Schedule

Class 12 exams were held from March 6 to April 7, 2025.

Class 10 exams took place from March 6 to April 4, 2025.

How To Check RBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2025

Step 1. Visit the official RBSE website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the relevant result link for Class 10 or Class 12

Step 3. You'll be redirected to a login page

Step 4. Enter your roll number and other required credentials

Step 5. View your result displayed on the screen

Step 6. Download and print the scorecard for future use

RBSE Result Trends: Last Year's Highlights

In 2024, the Class 12 results were announced on May 20. Commerce stream students led with a 98.95% pass rate, followed by Science at 97.73% and Arts at 96.88%. Girls outperformed boys in Science, achieving a 98.90% pass rate compared to 97.08% for boys. Shahpura district recorded the highest overall performance with a 99.35% pass rate. Out of 2,58,071 students, 2,52,205 passed the Class 12 exam.

For Class 10, the overall pass percentage stood at 93.03%. Girls again surpassed boys, securing a 93.46% pass rate, while boys achieved 92.64%. Nidhi Jain emerged as the topper, scoring 598 out of 600 (99.67%).

Supplementary Exams For 2025

Students who fail to meet the passing criteria will have an opportunity to appear for supplementary exams. The RBSE will announce the detailed schedule for these exams after the main results are declared.

