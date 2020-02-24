Rajasthan Board Issues Class 12 Admit Card; Students To Collect From Schools

Rajasthan board will conduct class 12 board exams from March 5 till April 3.

Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan has released the class 12 board exam admit card. Schools are authorized to download the admit cards and distribute it to students. The class 12 board exams will begin on March 5. The admit card will have the subject code, centre name, centre code and other important details related to the board exam.

The Board has taken several measures to check malpractices in board exams this year. The board exams would be held at 5674 centres in the state of which 62 are sensitive centres and 30 are hypersensitive centres, which means there is a high risk of students using unfair means in these centres.

The examination for class 12th students (general course) will begin with English (compulsory) paper and conclude with a skill paper. The exam for Varishtha Upadhyaya will also begin on March 5 with Compulsory English paper.

This year 11,79,830 candidates have registered for the class 12 exam in schools affiliated to the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education. The exam will be held till April 3.

The class 10 board exams will begin on March 12. A total of 8,65,895 candidates have registered for class 10 board exams.

