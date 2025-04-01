RBSE Announces Revised Exam Date For Class 12 Business Studies

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced a new exam date for the Class 12 Business Studies exam, which will now take place on April 9, from 8:30 am to 11:45 am at the previously designated exam centers.

The board cancelled the exam after discovering that the Business Studies paper was identical to the one used last year. Approximately 30,000 commerce stream students participated in the exam, which was initially held on March 22.

Board officials stated that the cancellation of the exam was announced after the board received complaints about the question paper on its helpline number.



Candidates are advised to appear at the exam centers on the scheduled date and time with their admit cards to take the exam.

After successful completion of exams, the Board will release the results. This year, results are expected to be declared in May.

Candidates can download the results by following these steps:

Step 1. Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Board: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link titled "Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result 2025."

Step 3. A new page will open

Step 4. Enter the required credentials and submit

Step 5. Rajasthan Class 12 Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Step 6. Verify your result, save it, and take a printout for future reference

Last year, RBSE announced the Class 12 results on May 20. The Commerce stream recorded the highest pass percentage at 98.95%, followed by the Science stream at 97.73% and the Arts stream at 96.88%. In the Science stream, girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 98.90%, compared to 97.08% for boys. Shahpura district emerged as the top-performing district, recording a pass percentage of 99.35%. Out of 2,58,071 students who appeared for the exam, 2,52,205 passed.