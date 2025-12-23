RBI Invites Applications For Lateral Recruitment Of Data Scientists, Analysts And Other Experts

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is inviting applications for Lateral recruitment of experts such as Data Scientists, Analysts and other professionals. Candidates can visit the official website rbi.org.in to apply. The RBI aims to fill 93 posts, and the application window will close on January 6, 2026.

Application Fees

The application cost is Rs 100/- + GST for SC/ST/PwBD categories and Rs 600+ GST for GEN/OBC/EWS candidates. Once paid, the Application Fee/Intimation Charges cannot be reimbursed or held in reserve for any other examination or selection.

Vacancy Details (Department-wise):

Department of Information Technology (DIT): Vacancies include Data Scientist (2 posts), Data Engineer (2 posts), IT Security Expert (7 posts), IT System Administrator (5 posts), IT Project Administrator (3 posts), AI/ML Specialist (3 posts), IT-Cyber Security Analyst (5 posts) and Network Administrator (3 posts).

Premises Department: The department has vacancies for Project Manager (5 posts).

Department of Supervision (DoS): Open positions include Market & Liquidity Risk Specialist (1 post), IT-Cyber Security Analyst (13 posts), Operational Risk Analyst (2 posts), Analyst (Credit Risk) (2 posts), Analyst (Market Risk) (2 posts), Risk Analyst (5 posts), Accounts Specialist (5 posts), Risk Assessment & Data Analyst (2 posts), Policy Research Analyst (2 posts), Business & Financial Risk Analyst (6 posts), Data Engineer-I (1 post), Data Engineer-II (1 post), Data Analyst (Micro Data Analytics) (1 post), Banking Domain Specialist (1 post), Data Scientist (Data Modelling) (2 posts), Bank Examiner (Liquidity Risk) (1 post), Senior Bank Examiner (Liquidity Risk) (1 post), Data Scientist (Advanced Analytics) (4 posts), Credit Risk Specialist (4 posts) and Programme Coordinator (2 posts).

Eligibility:

Qualification for each post is different. Candidates are advised to check the official notification to check the eligibility criteria for the intrested post.

Selection Process:

The Screening Committee will conduct preliminary screening / shortlisting, followed by document verification and an interview. The RBI Services Board makes the final decision on shortlisting candidates for interviews/selection. The shortlisted candidates will be sent an Interview Call Letter via email.