RBI Grade B Exam 2025: Roll Number-Wise Result Released, Download Directly Here

RBI Grade B Result 2025: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the grade b phase 1 2025 result, candidates can download the phase 1 result list on the official website of the bank.

Read Time: 2 mins
RBI Grade b Result 2025: The exam was held on October 18, 2025

RBI Grade B Result 2025: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Selections board has released the Grade B phase 1 2025 roll number-wise result. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the result on the official website rbi.org.in. The exam was held on October 18, 2025.

Download Link - "RBI Grade B 2025 Result Download Link".

RBI Grade B Result: How To Download Result?

  • Visit the official website rbi.org.in.
  • On the homepage, click on RBI Grade B Result 2025.
  • The roll number-wise list will be automatically downloaded.
  • Save it for future reference.

RBI Grade B 2025 Result Download: Vacancy Details

  • Officers in Grade B (DR) - General: 83 posts
  • Officers in Grade B (DR) - Department of Economic and Policy Research (DEPR): 17 posts
  • Officers in Grade B (DR) - Department of Statistics and Information Management (DSIM): 20 posts

RBI Grade B Result: Exam Details

  • Phase-I Online Examination of Grade 'B' (DR) - General- October 18
  • Phase-I Online Examination of Grade 'B' (DR) - DEPR (Paper 1 and 2), DSIM (Paper-1)- October 19
  • Phase-II Online Examination for Grade 'B' (DR) - General- December 06
  • Phase-II Online/Written Examination for Grade 'B' (DR) -DEPR (Paper-1 and 2) /DSIM (Paper-2 and 3)- December 06

Show full article

