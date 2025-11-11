RBI Grade B Exam 2025: Roll Number-Wise Result Released, Download Directly Here

RBI Grade B Result 2025: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Selections board has released the Grade B phase 1 2025 roll number-wise result. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the result on the official website rbi.org.in. The exam was held on October 18, 2025.

Download Link - "RBI Grade B 2025 Result Download Link".

RBI Grade B Result: How To Download Result?

Visit the official website rbi.org.in.

On the homepage, click on RBI Grade B Result 2025.

The roll number-wise list will be automatically downloaded.

Save it for future reference.

RBI Grade B 2025 Result Download: Vacancy Details

Officers in Grade B (DR) - General: 83 posts

Officers in Grade B (DR) - Department of Economic and Policy Research (DEPR): 17 posts

Officers in Grade B (DR) - Department of Statistics and Information Management (DSIM): 20 posts

RBI Grade B Result: Exam Details