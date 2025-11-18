RBI Announces Phase 1 Scorecard And Cut Off Marks For Grade B Recruitment

The Reserve Bank of India has announced the scorecard and cut-off marks for RBI Grade B (General) 2025. Candidates can visit the official website (rbi.org.in) to view the scoreboard after entering their login credentials.

The Phase 1 (General) examination for Direct Recruit posts, also known as the preliminary exam, was held on October 18, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now prepare for the Phase 2 examination, which is scheduled to be held on December 6, 2025.

"The interviews will be conducted at any centre as decided by the Board, and the details of the same will be communicated in the Interview Call Letter," said the Board. A total of 120 vacancies have been announced across various streams, including 83 for Grade B (General Cadre).

Steps to download results:

1. Visit the official website of RBI

2. Go to the "Opportunities" section

3. Click on "Current Vacancies" and then select "Results"

4. Click on "Scorecard and Cut-off Marks for Phase-I Examination for Recruitment of Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) - General - PY 2025"

5. Log in with your credentials to download the results

The RBI has also uploaded the test-wise and aggregate cut-off marks for the Phase-I Examination held on October 18, 2025, for shortlisting candidates for the Phase-II Examination for Recruitment of Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) General 2025.