Rashtriya Indian Military Entrance Examination 2026: Know Last Date To Apply, Documents Required

The Rashtriya Indian Military College Entrance Examination (RIMCEE) 2026 registration process is underway, candidates who still haven't registered for the exam must complete their application form and submit it before September 30, 2026 to be considered eligible for the exam. Those who will miss the regular application deadline can submit their forms with a late fee of Rs 500 from October 1 to 7, 2026.

Once the registration window closes, the exam-conducting body will open an application correction window for students to modify their form, if required, the correction window will open from October 9 to 11, 2026.

The entrance examination for admission to class 8 for the academic term July 2027 is set to be conducted on December 6, 2026 in pen-and-paper mode. According to the official information bulletin the exam will be held in 39 cities across the country.

According to the official notification, the city intimation slip will be released 12 to 15 days before the exam date and the admit card will be issued 5 to 7 days before the exam day.

RIMCEE Registration 2026: Steps to Apply

Applicants interested in appearing for the RIMCEE 2026 can check the steps to fill out the form provided below:

Step 1: Visit the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/rimcee.

Step 2: Click on the "RIMC Entrance Exam 2026 December Application" link under the candidate activity section.

Step 3: Once clicked a new page will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: After that select the new registration option.

Step 5: Now fill out the form by providing personal details such as name, father's name, mobile number, email ID etc.

Step 6: Once submitted the login credentials of the candidates will be generated.

Step 7: Now log in and fill out the details in the application form.

Step 8: Upload the required documents.

Step 9: Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Candidates are advised to download the confirmation page and save it for future reference.

RIMCEE 2026 Registration: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General, Wards of Defence personnel and Ex-Servicemen, (OBC-NCL) categories are required to pay Rs 1,000 to complete the application form. Whereas, applicants belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) categories need to pay Rs 750 to register for the exam.

RIMCEE Application Process 2026: Documents Required

Candidates can check the list of documents required to complete the registration process below:

Scanned image of candidate's photograph in JPG format

Candidate's birth certificate

Candidate's domicile certificate

Category certificate (If applicable)

Candidate's left thumb impression

School studying certificate

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website and stay updated on all the upcoming announcements.