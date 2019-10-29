CBSE, UGC Ask Institutions To Celebrate Rashtriya Ekta Diwas On October 31

In memory of Sardar Patel, UGC, CBSE have asked institutions to observe National Unity Day on October 31.

In two separate circulars, University Grants Commission (UGC) and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have asked the educational institutions under their mandate to observe Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or National Unity Day on October 31. The birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's first home minister and freedom fighter, is being observed as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas in India.

"The occasion provides us an opportunity to re-affirm the inherent strength and resilience of our nation to withstand the actual and potential threats to the unity, integrity and security of our country," the CBSE circular said while requesting the schools to celebrate the day "in a befitting manner".

The Board has also asked the affiliated schools to undertake suitable activities to observe the occasion, which may include a pledge taking ceremony for all school students, a 'Run for Unity" for the students of classes 11-12, Prabhat Pheri by school children of upper primary classes, a March Past by NCC/Scouts/NSS students, essay or debate competitions on the theme of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat activities.

The UGC has also asked the varsities to conduct programmes in the similar fashion.

Both the UGC and CBSE asked the educational institutions to submit a report of the ceremony through online.

The UGC circular also asked various stakeholders to submit nominations or recommendations for the Sardar Patel National Unity Award, which may be sent on the online portal www.nationalunityawards.mha.gov.in.

"The Government has also instituted a prestigious national award viz. Sardar Patel National Unity Award, to recognize exemplary and outstanding individual contribution and tireless and selfless work done by citizens to promote the cause of national unity and integrity to strengthen the fabric of the country as one nation", said the UGC circular.

