Rajasthan University Protest: Student Leader Makes Tea, Bangs Utensils Outside VC Office

University of Rajasthan witnessed an unusual protest on campus as student demonstrations over various demands once again took an unconventional form.

The university has seen such protests earlier as well, including instances where students staged demonstrations by burying themselves underground or sitting in water to press their demands.

The University of Rajasthan witnessed an unusual protest on campus as student demonstrations over various demands once again took an unconventional form.



Student leader Shubham Rewad staged a protest outside the Vice-Chancellor's office by preparing tea and banging utensils,… pic.twitter.com/9wNmWrf9Ay — NDTV Education (@ndtveducation) April 17, 2026



This time, student leader Shubham Rewad staged a protest outside the Vice-Chancellor's office by preparing tea and banging utensils, raising issues related to student concerns. The protest comes amid a three-day shutdown at the university, which has a strength of around 25,000 students.

Rewad alleged that the university administration is focusing more on external politics while neglecting student-related issues.

Meanwhile, a canteen operator said the shutdown was due to rising costs and increased LPG cylinder prices, adding that the administration has not provided any relief so far.