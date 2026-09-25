Rajasthan Safai Karmchari Recruitment 2026: Application Deadline Extended To October 13, Direct Link Here

Rajasthan Safai Karmchari Recruitment 2026: The Rajasthan Local Self Government Department has extended the last date to apply for the contractual Safai Karmchari recruitment 2026. As per the latest notice, eligible candidates can now submit their online applications until October 13, 2026. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 24,752 contractual Safai Karmchari vacancies.

The recruitment is being carried out under the Rajasthan Contractual Hiring to Civil Posts Rules, 2022, as amended from time to time. Earlier, the application window was scheduled to close on September 28, 2026.

Click here: Rajasthan Safai Karmchari Recruitment 2026 Application Link

How To Apply For Rajasthan Safai Karmchari Recruitment 2026?

Follow the given below steps to apply for the Rajasthan Safai Recruitment 2026:

Visit the official Rajasthan SSO portal at sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

Log in using the candidate's SSO ID and password.

Go to Citizen Apps (G2C) and select the Recruitment Portal.

Click on Apply Now for Rajasthan Safai Karmchari Recruitment 2026.

Complete the One Time Registration (OTR) process, if not already completed.

Enter the required personal, category and other details carefully.

Upload the required photograph and signature as instructed.

Review all details before submitting the application form.

Submit the application before the revised deadline of October 13, 2026.

After submission, note down the Application ID and download a printout of the application form for future reference.

Also Check: Rajasthan Safai Karmchari Recruitment 2026 Application Date Extended PDF

Rajasthan Safai Karmchari Recruitment 2026: Application Fee

General/Unreserved: Rs 600

Rs 600 Reserved categories: Rs 400

Rs 400 Persons with Disabilities: Rs 400

Candidates who have already paid the OTR fee for an earlier recruitment do not need to pay it again.r