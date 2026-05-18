Rajasthan PTET 2026 Registration Extended, Check Revised Dates Here

Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota has officially extended the Rajasthan PTET 2026 registration deadline for admission to the 2-year B.Ed programme. As per the latest notice, eligible candidates can now apply online till May 22, 2026 through the official website.

The university has also announced that the PTET 2026 application correction window will remain open till May 24, 2026. Students who were unable to complete the application process before the earlier deadline can now apply on the official PTET portal.

PTET 2026 Correction Window

Along with the registration extension, VMOU has also provided extra time for application correction. Candidates who have already submitted their forms can make corrections till May 24, 2026 by paying a correction fee of Rs 200 through the official correction panel.

Direct Link for Correction Window

What Candidates Can't Edit In Applications?

The university has clearly mentioned that certain details cannot be edited under any circumstances. The following details can't be edited once the form is submitted:

Candidate's Name

Father's Name

Mother's Name

Photograph

Signature

Thumb Impression

Students are advised to review all entered details carefully before making final submissions. Incorrect information may lead to problems during the admission process later.

How To Fill PTET Application Form 2026?

Visit the VMOU Kota Website at ptetvmoukota2026.in.

Click on the link for "B.Ed 2 Years Course.

Find and click on "Fill Application Form."

Enter required details such as the candidate's name, father's name, mother's name, date of birth, email ID, phone number, etc

Upload the necessary document in the prescribed format.

Pay the required application fee online.

Submit the form and download it for future reference.

Direct Link to Apply

Candidates should regularly check the official PTET website for the latest announcements and examination updates. They must read the instructions carefully before submitting the application form can help students avoid unnecessary errors and delays.

