Rajasthan Pre DElEd Result 2026 Out: Scorecard Link Active, Download Here

Rajasthan Pre DElEd BSTC Result 2026 (OUT): The Rajasthan Pre DElEd (BSTC) Result 2026 has been declared today. A total of 4,97,178 candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now check their results and download their scorecards. The result was announced in the presence of Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar. Following the declaration, the direct result link has been activated on the official website of Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), predeledraj2026.com.

Candidates can check their results by entering their roll number and date of birth. The scorecard download facility is also available on the portal. A direct link has been made accessible on the result page, allowing students to view and download their scorecards instantly.

Admission through 25,970 seats via counselling

Based on the ranks secured in the examination, candidates will be eligible for admission to a total of 25,970 seats across the state. The admission process will be conducted through counselling.

Counselling schedule to be released soon

Rajasthan BSTC Result 2026: Direct link to check

VMOU has activated the result link on its official website predeledraj2026.com. Candidates can visit the portal to check their results and download their scorecards directly.

Toppers list to be released along with results

Along with the result, VMOU is also expected to release the toppers list. Last year, Seema Goswami from Sikar secured the top rank in the examination. Qualified candidates will now have to participate in the counselling process for admission. The detailed counselling schedule is expected to be released shortly by the authorities.