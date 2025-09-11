Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 Admit Card Released, Download Directly Here

Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025: The Rajasthan Police Constable admit card 2025 has been released for recruitment of 10,000 posts. Students can now login and download the admit card on the official recruitment portal of Rajasthan- recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in. The written examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 13 (in the second shift) and September 14, 2025 (both shifts).

Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025: How To Download Admit Card?

Visit the official website of the state recruitment portal of Rajasthan recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Get Admit Card" or "Login".

Enter your SSO ID/username and password and click on "Login".

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the admit card for future reference.

Here is the direct link to download admit card- "Rajasthan 2025 Police Admit Card".

Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025: Written Exam Details

The written examination will have 150 questions, each carrying 1 mark and will be held for a duration of 2 hours. For wrong answers, negative marking will be applied.