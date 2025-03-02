Rajasthan High Court Hiring Civil Judges, Salary Up To Rs 1.36 Lakh, Check Details

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2025: Applicants must be between 21 and 40 years of age.
The Rajasthan High Court has announced a recruitment drive for Civil Judges, with the application process set to begin on March 1, 2025, via the official website, hcraj.nic.in. The selection process includes Prelims, Mains, and interview.
Vacancy Details:
- General: 17
- SC: 07
- ST: 05
- OBC: 09
- EWS: 04
- MBC: 02
- Total: 44
Eligibility Criteria:
- Educational Qualification: Graduation in Law from a recognised university.
- Language Skills: Proficiency in Hindi (Devanagari script) and knowledge of Rajasthan's dialects and customs.
Age Limit:
- Minimum: 21 years
- Maximum: 40 years (as of January 1, 2026)
Age relaxation applicable for reserved categories as per government norms.
Salary:
Monthly Pay: Rs 77,840 - Rs 1,36,520
Selection Process:
- Preliminary Examination
- Main Examination
- Interview
Application Fees:
- General, OBC (Creamy Layer), Other State Candidates: Rs 1,500
- OBC (Non-Creamy Layer), MBC, EWS: Rs 1,250
- SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PWD: Rs 800
How To Apply:
- Visit the Rajasthan High Court's official website, hcraj.nic.in.
- Click on the 'Online Application' link and fill out the form.
- Upload the required documents.
- Pay the application fee.
- Submit the form and keep a printout for future reference.