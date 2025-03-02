Rajasthan High Court Hiring Civil Judges, Salary Up To Rs 1.36 Lakh, Check Details

The Rajasthan High Court has announced a recruitment drive for Civil Judges, with the application process set to begin on March 1, 2025, via the official website, hcraj.nic.in. The selection process includes Prelims, Mains, and interview.

Vacancy Details:

General: 17

SC: 07

ST: 05

OBC: 09

EWS: 04

MBC: 02

Total: 44

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification: Graduation in Law from a recognised university.

Language Skills: Proficiency in Hindi (Devanagari script) and knowledge of Rajasthan's dialects and customs.

Age Limit:

Minimum: 21 years

Maximum: 40 years (as of January 1, 2026)

Age relaxation applicable for reserved categories as per government norms.

Salary:



Monthly Pay: Rs 77,840 - Rs 1,36,520

Selection Process:

Preliminary Examination

Main Examination

Interview

Application Fees:

General, OBC (Creamy Layer), Other State Candidates: Rs 1,500

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer), MBC, EWS: Rs 1,250

SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PWD: Rs 800

How To Apply: