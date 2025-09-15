Rajasthan Grade 4 Exam To Witness Over 24 Lakh Aspirants, Strict Dress Code To Curb Cheating

Rajasthan Grade 4 Exam 2025: The Rajasthan Grade/Class 4 examination, held for the recruitment of clerical and ministerial posts will see a total of 24.71 lakh candidates this year. The examination will be conducted from September 19 to September 21, 2025 across 1,300 centres in the state to fill 53,479 vacancies. It is one of the biggest recruitment examinations, competing with the SSC CGL examination being held across the nation. In view of the large number of candidates, the examination will be conducted in 2 shifts every day for 3 days.

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has specified a strict dress code for candidates in order to prevent impersonation and cheating. Male candidates are barred from wearing shirts or t-shirts with thick buttons, while female candidates must avoid metal jewellery and wear slippers or sandals with thin soles.

Can Candidates Take The Question Paper Home?

The board has not allowed any student to take question paper with them but they can take the carbon copy of the OMR sheet with them. Question papers for all six shifts will be uploaded online on the website within 24 hours of the last shift.

Rajasthan Grade 4 Exam Guidelines

Entry to the exam centre will close one hour before the exam starts and candidates are advised to reach two hours before the exam in order to get their biometric verification done on time. No entry will be given to candidates who arrive late.

The biometric verification will be done through a face scan, which is necessary before the exam.

Carry an original ID card (Aadhaar card) and a passport size photo along with the admit card.

Only blue colour transparent ball pen is allowed. Any metal items, electronic devices, or watches etc. are not allowed.

Rajasthan's Jaipur will alone witness over four lakh candidates in 200 examination centres.