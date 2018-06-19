Rajasthan Governor Asks Varsities To Work On Skill Development Of Tribal Youths The tribal development department of the state government will provide necessary technical and financial assistance for this programme.

Jaipur: Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh has written to the vice-chancellors of three state universities in tribal areas to execute a new plan for skill development of tribal youths and employment, a spokesperson said today. A new 'best practices model' on skill development has been prepared on the directions by the governor, the spokesperson said. The plan is aimed at creating job opportunities as well as skills and make the youths of the tribal area self-dependent, which will also help check migration from tribal areas.



The governor, who is also the chancellor of the state universities, has asked Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology, Mohan Lal Sukhadia University of Udaipur and Govind Guru tribal University-Banswara to identify unemployed youths in villages of the region and provide them skill training.



The tribal development department of the state government will provide necessary technical and financial assistance for this programme.



