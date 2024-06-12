Rajasthan Auxiliary Nurse And Midwife Exam 2023 Result Out, Check Merit List

Rajasthan ANM Exam Result 2023: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board released the written exam results for Rajasthan Auxiliary Nurse and Midwife (ANM) or female health workers on Tuesday, June 11. The candidates who appeared for the exam can download the merit list PDF by visiting the board's official website, The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board released the written exam results for Rajasthan Auxiliary Nurse and Midwife (ANM) or female health workers on Tuesday, June 11. The candidates who appeared for the exam can download the merit list PDF by visiting the board's official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in . The exam was held on February 2 last year. The board had issued a recruitment notification to fill a total of 3,058 contractual posts, including 2,770 in non-scheduled areas and 288 in scheduled areas.

The above posts were completely contract-based and as per the instructions of the Rajasthan government, these posts would be for only one year or extended period.

Rajasthan ANM Recruitment Result 2024: Steps To Download Merit List

Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB), rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Go to the homepage, click on the result section

Click on ANM 2023

Open the PDF of result for female health worker or ANM (contract) recruitment-2023 and download it

Check eligibility and verify the document

Download the PDF

However, the merit list is provisional and while preparing them, around two times the number of candidates have been included as per the seniority of the category-wise advertised posts.

The candidates whose eligibility check and document verification still need to be done will be informed separately. After the eligibility check of these candidates and verification with original documents, candidates will be selected according to category-wise advertised posts based on seniority.