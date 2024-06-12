Advertisement
Story ProgressBack

Rajasthan Auxiliary Nurse And Midwife Exam 2023 Result Out, Check Merit List

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board announced the written exam results for Rajasthan Auxiliary Nurse and Midwife (ANM) or female health workers on Tuesday, June 11.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Link Copied
Rajasthan Auxiliary Nurse And Midwife Exam 2023 Result Out, Check Merit List
Rajasthan ANM Exam Result 2023: The recruitment exam aims to fill atotal of 3,058 posts.
Rajasthan ANM Exam Result 2023: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board released the written exam results for Rajasthan Auxiliary Nurse and Midwife (ANM) or female health workers on Tuesday, June 11. The candidates who appeared for the exam can download the merit list PDF by visiting the board's official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The exam was held on February 2 last year. The board had issued a recruitment notification to fill a total of 3,058 contractual posts, including 2,770 in non-scheduled areas and 288 in scheduled areas.

The above posts were completely contract-based and as per the instructions of the Rajasthan government, these posts would be for only one year or extended period.

Rajasthan ANM Recruitment Result 2024: Steps To Download Merit List

  • Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB), rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
  • Go to the homepage, click on the result section
  • Click on ANM 2023
  • Open the PDF of result for female health worker or ANM (contract) recruitment-2023 and download it
  • Check eligibility and verify the document
  • Download the PDF

However, the merit list is provisional and while preparing them, around two times the number of candidates have been included as per the seniority of the category-wise advertised posts.

The candidates whose eligibility check and document verification still need to be done will be informed separately. After the eligibility check of these candidates and verification with original documents, candidates will be selected according to category-wise advertised posts based on seniority.

Show full article
Comments

India Elections | Read Latest News on Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live on NDTV.com. Get Election Schedule, information on candidates, in-depth ground reports and more - #ElectionsWithNDTV

Follow us:
RSMSSB, RSMSSB 2023, Education News
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Previous Article
Qualified In JEE Advanced 2024? Key Points To Know About Admission To IITs
Rajasthan Auxiliary Nurse And Midwife Exam 2023 Result Out, Check Merit List
Admission Process Begins At University Of Mumbai, Check Details
Next Article
Admission Process Begins At University Of Mumbai, Check Details
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;