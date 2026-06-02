Railway Recruitment Board NTPC 1 Exam Date 2026 Revised, Check New Schedule

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have revised the exam schedule for the RRB NTPC CBT 1 examination. Candidates appearing for the recruitment test can check the updated dates through the official websites of their respective regional RRBs.

The Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) Computer Based Test-1 (CBT 1) that was scheduled on May 7, 8 and 9, 2026, has already been conducted. As per the revised schedule, the remaining CBT 1 examinations will now be held from June 13 to June 20, 2026.

According to the examination pattern, CBT 1 will consist of 100 questions to be completed in 90 minutes. The paper will include 40 questions from General Awareness, 30 questions from Mathematics, and 30 questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning.

Check Revised Schedule Here

RRBs stated that the 1st Stage CBT is of a screening nature and the standard of questions will generally be in line with the educational qualifications prescribed for the posts. The normalized score obtained in the 1st Stage CBT will be used to shortlist candidates for the 2nd Stage CBT based on merit.

Candidates will be able to access their exam city intimation slip 10 days before their examination date through the official websites of all RRBs. The e-call letters will be made available four days before the exam date mentioned in the exam city and date intimation link.

To check the revised exam dates, candidates need to visit the official website of their regional RRB, click on the RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam dates notice available on the homepage, open the notice, and download the file for future reference.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 3,058 vacancies. These include 2,424 posts of Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 394 posts of Accounts Clerk cum Typist, 163 posts of Junior Clerk cum Typist, and 77 posts of Trains Clerk.

The recruitment process will consist of the 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT), 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT), Computer Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST), wherever applicable, followed by Document Verification and Medical Examination. RRBs stated that selection will be made strictly on merit based on performance in the prescribed recruitment stages.