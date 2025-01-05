Railway Opens 4,232 Apprentice Vacancies For 10th Pass Students, No Written Exam Required

Railway Recruitment 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced 4,232 vacancies for Apprentice positions across various trades. The application process is ongoing, and the last date to apply is January 27, 2025.

Railway Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details



The recruitment drive covers multiple trades, including:

Air Conditioning

Carpenter

Diesel Mechanic

Electronic Mechanic

Electrician

Fitter

Painter

Welder

and more

Railway Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed Class 10 from a recognised board with a minimum of 50% marks and hold an ITI certificate in the relevant trade.



Age Limit: Applicants must be between 15 and 24 years as of December 28, 2024. Age relaxations are applicable for reserved categories.



Railway Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

No written exam will be conducted.

Selection will be based on a merit list followed by document verification and a medical examination.

Salary

Selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend ranging from Rs 7,700 to Rs 20,200.

Application Fee

Rs 100 for General/OBC/EWS candidates.

No fee for SC/ST/PH and female candidates.

Required Documents



Applicants must have the following documents:

Aadhaar Card

Class 10 Marksheet

ITI Diploma

Passport-size Photograph

Railway Recruitment 2025: Steps To Apply