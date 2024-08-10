Advertisement

Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2024: Notification Out For 1,376 Posts, Check Details

Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2024: The registration process will begin on August 17, with the deadline set for September 16.

Read Time: 3 mins
Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2024: Notification Out For 1,376 Posts, Check Details
Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2024: General category candidates are need to pay an exam fee of Rs 500.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued a notification for the recruitment of various posts in paramedical categories. The registration process will begin on August 17, with the deadline set for September 16. Eligible and interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,376 posts.

RRB Paramedical Categories Recruitment 2024: Application Fee

General category candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 500, while SC/ST/physically handicapped candidates need to pay a fee of Rs 250.

RRB Paramedical Categories Recruitment 2024: Post-Wise Vacancy Details

Post Name                               Age Limit    Total Post

Dietician                                      18-36          05
Nursing Superintendent              20-43         713
Audiologist & Speech Therapist  21-33         04
Clinical Psychologist                    18-36         07
Dental Hygienist                           18-36        03
Dialysis Technician                      20-36         20
Health & Malaria Inspector Gr III 18-36         126
Laboratory Superintendent          18-36         27
Perfusionist                                   21-43        02
Physiotherapist Grade II              18-36         20
Occupational Therapist                18-36         02
Cath Laboratory Technician         18-36          02
Pharmacist (Entry Grade)             20-38         246
Radiographer X-Ray Technician   19-36         64
Speech Therapist                          18-36         01
Cardiac Technician                        18-36         04
Optometrist                                     18-36        04
ECG Technician                               18-36       13
Laboratory Assistant Grade-II          18-36      94
Field Worker                                     18-33      19

Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2024, Railway Paramedical Recruitment, Railway Jobs
Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2024: Notification Out For 1,376 Posts, Check Details
