Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2024: Notification Out For 1,376 Posts, Check Details

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued a notification for the recruitment of various posts in paramedical categories. The registration process will begin on August 17, with the deadline set for September 16. Eligible and interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,376 posts.

RRB Paramedical Categories Recruitment 2024: Application Fee

General category candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 500, while SC/ST/physically handicapped candidates need to pay a fee of Rs 250.

RRB Paramedical Categories Recruitment 2024: Post-Wise Vacancy Details

Post Name Age Limit Total Post

Dietician 18-36 05

Nursing Superintendent 20-43 713

Audiologist & Speech Therapist 21-33 04

Clinical Psychologist 18-36 07

Dental Hygienist 18-36 03

Dialysis Technician 20-36 20

Health & Malaria Inspector Gr III 18-36 126

Laboratory Superintendent 18-36 27

Perfusionist 21-43 02

Physiotherapist Grade II 18-36 20

Occupational Therapist 18-36 02

Cath Laboratory Technician 18-36 02

Pharmacist (Entry Grade) 20-38 246

Radiographer X-Ray Technician 19-36 64

Speech Therapist 18-36 01

Cardiac Technician 18-36 04

Optometrist 18-36 04

ECG Technician 18-36 13

Laboratory Assistant Grade-II 18-36 94

Field Worker 18-33 19