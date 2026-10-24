Railway Group D Recruitment: 30,000 Vacancies Expected, Announcement Likely Before Diwali

Railway Group D Recruitment: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to announce around 30,000 vacancies for Group D posts, with a short notice likely to be released before Diwali, followed by a detailed advertisement and official notification after the festival, Dainik Jagran has reported.

The vacancies are expected to include posts such as Track Maintainers, Pointsmen, and other technical and non-technical positions.

According to the report, the RRB aims to complete the online application process between November and December. All zonal railways and production units have been asked to submit details of vacant posts for the proposed recruitment drive. The total number of vacancies will be finalised after the data is reviewed.

The recruitment process is expected to begin before December, in line with the railway recruitment calendar. Starting the process on time would also help ensure that the notification for the next Group D recruitment cycle in 2027 is issued as scheduled and that the recruitment process is completed without delays.

The first phase of the computer-based test (CBT) is expected to be conducted in the first quarter of next year. Candidates awaiting the recruitment notification are advised to keep their documents ready and regularly check the RRB's official website for updates.

Details regarding the age limit, educational qualifications, application fee, and examination dates will be available once the detailed notification is released.

The official notification will clarify the recruitment schedule and other details. Candidates are advised to regularly check the RRB's official website for updates and continue preparing for the examination.