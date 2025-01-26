Railway Group D Recruitment: Eligibility, Selection, And Salary Explained

Railway Group D Recruitment 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the notification for Group D Recruitment 2025, marking one of the largest hiring drives of the year. Aspiring candidates who dream of securing a government job in Indian Railways can now apply online through the official website. The application process is currently underway and will close on February 22, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria For RRB Group D



To apply for the RRB Group D positions, candidates must fulfill the following conditions:

Educational Qualification: A pass in Class 10 from a recognised board is mandatory. Unlike previous recruitment cycles, ITI qualifications are no longer required.



Age Limit: The age of applicants should be between 18 and 36 years.

Post-Wise Job Roles In RRB Group D

This recruitment drive offers opportunities across various railway departments such as Engineering, Mechanical, Electrical, and Signal & Telecommunication (S&T).

The key posts include:

Assistant (Signal & Telecommunication)

Assistant (Workshop)

Assistant Bridge

Assistant Carriage & Wagon

Assistant Loco Shed (Diesel/Electrical)

Assistant Operations (Electrical)

Assistant Permanent Way (P.Way)

Assistant Track Machine

Assistant Traction Distribution (TRD)

Track Maintainer IV

Pointsman

Role Of Group D Employees In Railways



Group D employees play a key role in ensuring the smooth functioning of the railway network. Their responsibilities include maintenance of tracks, coaches, and departmental infrastructure. The exact duties vary depending on the assigned department, but most involve assisting with basic-level operations and upkeep.

RRB Group D Selection Process



The recruitment process comprises multiple stages:

Computer-Based Test (CBT): A 90-minute exam with 100 objective questions covering General Science, Mathematics, Logical Reasoning, and General Awareness.

A 90-minute exam with 100 objective questions covering General Science, Mathematics, Logical Reasoning, and General Awareness. Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Document Verification

Medical Examination

Salary For Group D Posts

Selected candidates will be appointed to Level-1 posts under the 7th Pay Commission. The starting salary is Rs 18,000 per month, along with additional allowances and benefits as per government norms.

Aspiring candidates are advised to carefully review the eligibility criteria and complete the application process before the deadline. For further updates, visit the official RRB website.