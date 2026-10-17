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Railway Station Master Recruitment Minimum Age Raised From 18 To 20 Years

Railway station master age cut-off revised: The All India Station Masters' Association (AISMA) has welcomed the decision, describing it as a long-pending demand of the association.

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Railway Station Master Recruitment Minimum Age Raised From 18 To 20 Years
Railway Station Master Age Cut-Off Revised: The prescribed age limit was earlier 18 to 30 years.
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New Delhi:

The Railway Board has raised the minimum age limit for direct recruitment to the post of station master from 18 to 20 years with effect from October 7.
The board has amended the Indian Railway Establishment Manual, which earlier prescribed the age limit as 18-30 years.

"It has now been decided by the Board to increase the lower age limit for direct recruitment to the post of Station Master from 18 to 20 years," an official communication dated October 7, addressed to the general managers of all zonal railways and production units, as well as the chairpersons of Railway Recruitment Boards, stated.

"This amendment will be applicable from the date of issue of this letter. Cases already under process (where a centralised employment notification has already been issued) will continue to be dealt with in terms of the earlier recruitment rules," it added.

The All India Station Masters' Association (AISMA) has welcomed the decision, describing it as a long-pending demand of the association.

"As the minimum educational qualification for direct recruitment to the post of Station Master is graduation, prospective candidates either reach or cross the age of 20 by the time they complete their graduation. No candidate completes graduation at the age of 18. Therefore, the amendment is in line with the educational requirements," AISMA secretary general Sharad Chandra Purohit said.

"We had written to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and drawn his attention to several issues related to the working conditions of station masters. The board has taken the right decision by raising the minimum age limit," he added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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