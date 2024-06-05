QS Rankings 2025: Delhi University Secures Top Rank Among Central Universities In India

In the QS World University Rankings-2025, Delhi University (DU) has secured the first position among central universities, improving its ranking, moving up to 328th place from 407th last year.

Within the national context, DU now holds the 7th position, a notable advancement from its 9th place position last year.

In the QS World University Rankings, DU performed within the top 22% globally. Among the nine indicators considered, DU excelled in four, securing positions among 270 institutions worldwide. These include 44th place in employment outcomes, 220th in sustainability, 225th in academic reputation, and 269th in employer reputation.

Among Indian institutions, Delhi University secured 1st in employment outcomes and sustainability, 3rd in international research network, 5th in academic reputation, and 8th in employer reputation. Notably, DU improved across five performance indicators- sustainability, academic reputation, employer reputation, international research network, and citations per faculty.