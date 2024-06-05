Advertisement
Story ProgressBack

QS Rankings 2025: Delhi University Secures Top Rank Among Central Universities In India

QS World University Rankings 2025: Among Indian institutions, Delhi University secured 1st in employment outcomes and sustainability, 3rd in international research network, 5th in academic reputation, and 8th in employer reputation.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Link Copied
QS Rankings 2025: Delhi University Secures Top Rank Among Central Universities In India
Delhi University improved across five performance indicators.

In the QS World University Rankings-2025, Delhi University (DU) has secured the first position among central universities, improving its ranking, moving up to 328th place from 407th last year.

Within the national context, DU now holds the 7th position, a notable advancement from its 9th place position last year.

In the QS World University Rankings, DU performed within the top 22% globally. Among the nine indicators considered, DU excelled in four, securing positions among 270 institutions worldwide. These include 44th place in employment outcomes, 220th in sustainability, 225th in academic reputation, and 269th in employer reputation.

Among Indian institutions, Delhi University secured 1st in employment outcomes and sustainability, 3rd in international research network, 5th in academic reputation, and 8th in employer reputation. Notably, DU improved across five performance indicators- sustainability, academic reputation, employer reputation, international research network, and citations per faculty.

Show full article
Comments

India Elections | Read Latest News on Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live on NDTV.com. Get Election Schedule, information on candidates, in-depth ground reports and more - #ElectionsWithNDTV

Follow us:
QS World University Rankings 2025, World University Rankings 2025, Delhi University
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Previous Article
IIT JEE: Schedule Out For JoSAA Counselling 2024
QS Rankings 2025: Delhi University Secures Top Rank Among Central Universities In India
Admit Cards Out For ICAI CA Foundation Exam June 2024
Next Article
Admit Cards Out For ICAI CA Foundation Exam June 2024
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;