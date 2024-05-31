Advertisement
QS World University Rankings 2024: Top Universities To Study In the United Kingdom

New Delhi:

The 20th edition of the QS World University Rankings features 1,500 institutions across 104 locations.


Here is a list of top universities featured in the QS Rankings from the United Kingdom.
 

With a score of 99.2, University of Cambridge is the top ranked educational institution in the UK. It is ranked  at the second position in the QS World Rankings 2024.

University of Oxford is the second best institution in the country. It is ranked third in the QS World University Rankings. It has a score of 98.9.

Imperial College London is the third best institution in the country. It is ranked at the sixth place in the QS World Rankings and has a score of 97.8.

UCL located in London, United Kingdom is the fourth best institution in the country. It has a score of 92.4.

The University of Edinburgh located in Edinburgh is the fifth best institution in the country. It has a score of 86.1.

The University of Manchester has a score of 82.2 and is the sixth best institution in the country. It is ranked at the 32 position in the QS World Rankings 2023.

King's College London is the seventh best institution in the country and has a score of 79.3. 

The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) with a score of 76.9  is the eighth best institution in  the country. It is ranked at the 45th position in the QS World University Rankings 2024.

University of Bristol is the ninth best institution in the country with a score of 72.4. It is ranked at the 55th position  in the QS World Rankings 2024. 

The University of Warwick in Coventry, United Kingdom is the tenth best institution in the country. It has a score of 68.6. 
 

Comments

