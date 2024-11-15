Study Abroad: The Rising Cost Of Foreign Education

The United States of America is one of most preferred destinations for students willing to study abroad. The country attracts a massive number of international students every year from across the world. The cost of education here depends on the type of the university and the programme. Universities are divided into private and public/state institutions. The cost of education at public/state universities are comparatively lower than that at private educational institutions.

The university fees in the US for international students ranges between $25,000-$55,000 every year. Reports indicate that over the years, the average cost of tuition and fees has surged in the US. In 2018-2019, the average cost ranged from $9,716 for in-state public universities to $35,676 for private schools.

The fees for the courses in humanities, education, and arts are much less compared to the subjects like medicine, engineering, and business management.

Similarly, the cost of studying in the UK has also risen over the years. Students from the European Union and the UK are required to pay around £9,250 per year, or nearly Rs 9,27,485. For international students, tuition rates start at approximately £10,000 or Rs 10,02,598 and rise to about £38,000 or Rs 38,10,205 for specialised degrees in medicine and other fields.

Students opting for the UK can save significantly on living expenses as compared to the United States and other countries, most UK universities have shorter programmes. The typical undergraduate degrees are of three years instead of four years and Master's degrees are of one year rather than two years.



