QS World University Rankings 2024: IIT Delhi Among Top 50 In Engineering And Technology

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is placed among the top 50 institutions in the world in QS World University Rankings 2024 in the subject area of Engineering and Technology. The institute is ranked 45 in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024.



IIT Delhi has also been included among the top 100 institutions in the world in eight specific subject areas. The specific areas include:

Civil and Structural Engineering (Global Rank 39)

Mechanical Engineering (Global Rank 50)

Electrical and Electronic Engineering (Global Rank 55)

Computer Science and Information Systems (Global Rank 63)

Chemical Engineering (Global Rank 86)

In Civil Engineering, Electrical, and Computer Science Engineering, IIT Delhi is in the top position in the country and holds the second position in Mechanical Engineering and Chemical Engineering.

In the Natural Sciences category, IIT Delhi featured among the top 100 world institutions in Material Sciences and Environmental Sciences. The institute has a global rank of 89 in Material Science and 100 in Environmental Sciences (Global Rank 100).

At the national level, the institute is in the top position in the Environmental Sciences and holds the third position in the Material Sciences. The Institute also featured among the top 100 world institutions in the specific subject area of Business and Management Studies with a global rank of 91.