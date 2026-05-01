QS MBA Rankings 2026: IIM Bengaluru Remains India's Top Business School, Only One in Global Top 100

The QS MBA Rankings 2026 have been released, presenting the performance of leading executive MBA programmes across global and regional categories. The rankings assess institutions on parameters such as career outcomes, employer reputation, diversity, executive profile, and thought leadership.

For India, the key highlight is that IIM Bengaluru has retained its position as the country's highest-ranked business school and remains the only Indian institute in the global top 100.

QS MBA Rankings 2026: IIM Bengaluru Ranked 64th Globally

According to the latest rankings, IIM Bengaluru has secured 64th position globally in the Executive MBA category. Although the institute dropped from last year's rank, it continues to lead among Indian management schools.

The institute also performed strongly in important parameters such as employer reputation and career outcomes, reflecting its industry standing, alumni value, and executive education strength. This consistent performance highlights IIM Bengaluru's continued reputation as India's top destination for experienced professionals seeking management education.

Other Indian Institutes in QS MBA Rankings 2026

Several Indian institutions also featured in the rankings. This shows the growing global presence of Indian executive MBA programmes. These are:

Indian School of Business (ISB)

IIM Kozhikode

IIM Indore

Institute of Management Technology Ghaziabad

Woxsen School of Business

IIM Ranchi

Global Leaders in QS Executive MBA Rankings 2026

At the international level, University of Oxford Saïd Business School secured the top position globally. It was followed by HEC Paris and MIT Sloan, which also ranked among the world's best executive MBA providers.

These institutions continue to perform strongly because of employer recognition, international networks, and leadership-focused programmes.

What the Rankings Mean for India

The QS MBA Rankings 2026 indicate that Indian business schools are becoming more competitive globally, especially in employability and career outcomes. However, areas such as diversity, international exposure, and research influence remain important for future growth.

