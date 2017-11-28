Three IIMs Listed Among Top 50 In QS Masters in Management Rankings 2018

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has secured top position in India and moved up to rank 9 in the prestigious QS University Rankings BRICS, which was declared last week.
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore is placed in 22nd rank while IIM Ahmedabad secured the next (23rd) position. IIM Calcutta's PGM is ranked 46.
IIM Calcutta is the only Indian member of CEMS alliance of leading global business schools and multinational corporations which was placed in the 8th ranking for its CEMS Master's in International Management programme.
One of five French schools in the top 20 for management, HEC Paris ranked ahead of London Business School and ESADE in second and third respectively.
"29 different countries are represented in this inaugural ranking, excluding the various global locations of CEMS which is ranked eighth in the world. The United Kingdom is the most-represented country with 24 schools, closely followed by 21 from the United States," said the QS rankings.
In these rankings, universities and schools were assessed by measuring five different metrics, with slight differences in weighting between each ranking. Those metrics are: Employability, Alumni Outcomes, Value for Money, Thought Leadership and Class & Faculty Diversity.
QS Ranking 2018: Top 10 Masters in Management Programmes
1. HEC Paris's Strategic Management Programme (France)
2. London Business School's Management Programme (United Kingdom)
3. ESADE International Management Programme (Spain)
4. ESSEC's Strategy & Management of International Business Programme (France)
5. Imperial College London's Management Programme (United Kingdom)
6. IE Business School's Management Programme (Spain)
7. London School of Economics's Management & Strategy Programme (United Kingdom)
8. CEMS's International Management Programme
9. University of Copenhagen's International Management Programme (Denmark)
10. University of St. Gallen's Business Management Programme (Switzerland)
Click here for more Education News