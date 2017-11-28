Three IIMs Listed Among Top 50 In QS Masters In Management Rankings 2018 Post Graduate Programme of IIM Bangalore, IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Calcutta is listed among the top 50 of the QS Masters in Management Ranking 2018.

144 Shares EMAIL PRINT Three IIMs Listed Among Top 50 In QS Masters in Management Rankings 2018 New Delhi: Post Graduate Programmes of IIM Bangalore, IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Calcutta are listed among the top 50 of the QS Masters in Management Ranking 2018 which was released recently. HEC Paris has been crowned the best institution in the world for studying a master's degree in management in the first-ever Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings: Masters in Management Rankings. New for 2018, this ranking is one of three QS Business Masters Rankings, with rankings also published for finance and business analytics.



(IIT Bombay) has secured top position in India and moved up to rank 9 in the prestigious QS University Rankings BRICS, which was declared last week.



Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore is placed in 22nd rank while IIM Ahmedabad secured the next (23rd) position. IIM Calcutta's PGM is ranked 46.



IIM Calcutta is the only Indian member of CEMS alliance of leading global business schools and multinational corporations which was placed in the 8th ranking for its CEMS Master's in International Management programme.



One of five French schools in the top 20 for management, HEC Paris ranked ahead of London Business School and ESADE in second and third respectively.



"29 different countries are represented in this inaugural ranking, excluding the various global locations of CEMS which is ranked eighth in the world. The United Kingdom is the most-represented country with 24 schools, closely followed by 21 from the United States," said the QS rankings.



In these rankings, universities and schools were assessed by measuring five different metrics, with slight differences in weighting between each ranking. Those metrics are: Employability, Alumni Outcomes, Value for Money, Thought Leadership and Class & Faculty Diversity.

QS Ranking 2018: Top 10 Masters in Management Programmes HEC Paris is ranked the best in the world

1. HEC Paris's Strategic Management Programme (France)



2. London Business School's Management Programme (United Kingdom)



3. ESADE International Management Programme (Spain)



4. ESSEC's Strategy & Management of International Business Programme (France)



5. Imperial College London's Management Programme (United Kingdom)



6. IE Business School's Management Programme (Spain)



7. London School of Economics's Management & Strategy Programme (United Kingdom)



8. CEMS's International Management Programme



9. University of Copenhagen's International Management Programme (Denmark)



10. University of St. Gallen's Business Management Programme (Switzerland)



Click here for more







Post Graduate Programmes of IIM Bangalore, IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Calcutta are listed among the top 50 of the QS Masters in Management Ranking 2018 which was released recently. HEC Paris has been crowned the best institution in the world for studying a master's degree in management in the first-ever Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings: Masters in Management Rankings. New for 2018, this ranking is one of three QS Business Masters Rankings, with rankings also published for finance and business analytics. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has secured top position in India and moved up to rank 9 in the prestigious QS University Rankings BRICS, which was declared last week.Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore is placed in 22nd rank while IIM Ahmedabad secured the next (23rd) position. IIM Calcutta's PGM is ranked 46.IIM Calcutta is the only Indian member of CEMS alliance of leading global business schools and multinational corporations which was placed in the 8th ranking for its CEMS Master's in International Management programme.One of five French schools in the top 20 for management, HEC Paris ranked ahead of London Business School and ESADE in second and third respectively."29 different countries are represented in this inaugural ranking, excluding the various global locations of CEMS which is ranked eighth in the world. The United Kingdom is the most-represented country with 24 schools, closely followed by 21 from the United States," said the QS rankings.In these rankings, universities and schools were assessed by measuring five different metrics, with slight differences in weighting between each ranking. Those metrics are: Employability, Alumni Outcomes, Value for Money, Thought Leadership and Class & Faculty Diversity.. HEC Paris's Strategic Management Programme (France). London Business School's Management Programme (United Kingdom)ESADE International Management Programme (Spain)ESSEC's Strategy & Management of International Business Programme (France)Imperial College London's Management Programme (United Kingdom)IE Business School's Management Programme (Spain)London School of Economics's Management & Strategy Programme (United Kingdom)CEMS's International Management ProgrammeUniversity of Copenhagen's International Management Programme (Denmark)University of St. Gallen's Business Management Programme (Switzerland)Click here for more Education News