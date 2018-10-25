QS Asia Ranking 2019: 19 Indian Institutes In Top 200; IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Kharagpur Improve Ranking

IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Kharagpur and IISc Bengaluru have improved ranking

The QS Asia University Ranking 2019 was released recently and Indian institutes have improved in rankings as compared to previous years. A total of 19 Indian institutes have made it to top 200 with IIT Bombay leading the pack at 33rd rank. National University of Singapore has topped the list followed by The University of Hong Kong at the second place.

The third spot in the ranking is shared by Nanyang Technological University, Singapore and Tsinghua University, China. The top five is rounded by Peking University, China.

Of the 19 Universities from India that have made it to the top 200 Universities in Asia, 8 are IITs. The names nad their corresponidng ranks of the Indian Universities are given below:

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (33)

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (40)

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (48)

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru (50)

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (53)

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (61)

University of Delhi (62)

Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (86)

University of Hyderabad (106)

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (107)

University of Calcutta (134)

Jadavpur University, Kolkata (137)

Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi (156)

Institute of Chemical Technology (UDCT), Mumbai (167)

Anna University, Chennai (169)

Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi (177)

BITS, Pilani (180)

University of Mumbai (187)

Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (198)

Union Minister for HRD, Prakash javadekar, had also tweeted commending the improved ranking of IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IISc Bengaluru, and IIT Kharagpur.

It's heartening to know that @iitbombay, @iitdelhi, @iiscbangalore & @iitkharagpur have improved on their rankings from last yr in latest #QS Asia Rankings.

The @narendramodi govt will continuously encourage & support pursuit of excellence in higher education.#TransformingIndia — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) October 24, 2018

Recently QS India Ranking was released for the first time and IIT Bombay made it to the top of the list. 75 premiere institutes of the country were placed in the QS India ranking 2019.

