Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board Answer Key 2026 Out: Direct Link To Download PDF Here

The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the provisional answer key for the Clerk Recruitment Examination 2026. Candidates who took the exam can check the answer key on the official website.

The board will open the objection window on October 13. Candidates will be able to raise objections until October 15, 2026, at 5 pm. Those who find any errors in the answers can challenge them through a Google Form provided by the board.

Candidates should check the answer key carefully before submitting their objections. They must also send the required documents to the board's office by October 20, 2026.

PSSSB Clerk Answer Key 2026: How To Download

Candidates can follow these steps to check the answer key:

Visit the official website at punjab.gov.in .

. Open the latest notifications or examination section.

Find the PSSSB Clerk Answer Key 2026 notification.

Click on the answer key link for the relevant examination.

Open the PDF or response sheet.

Download the document and check your answers.

How To Raise Objections Against PSSSB Clerk Answer Key

Candidates who find an incorrect answer can submit their objections online from October 13 to October 15, 2026, by 5 pm.

They must fill out the Google Form provided by the board. After submitting the form, candidates must also send the objection form and original hard copies of their certificates to the board's office. The documents can be sent by speed post or submitted in person.

The documents must reach the office by October 20, 2026.

Address for submitting objections:

The Secretary, Subordinate Services Selection Board, Punjab, Forest Complex, Sector 68, SAS Nagar (Mohali), Punjab - 160062.

Details To Check In The Answer Key

Candidates should check the examination details carefully, including the advertisement number, test date, post name, question paper set, question numbers and correct answers. They should also read the instructions for submitting objections and check whether any fee applies.

What Happens After The Objection Window Closes?

After the objection window closes, an expert committee will review the challenges submitted by candidates. The committee's decision will be final and binding on all candidates.

Candidates should submit their objections before the deadline and keep a copy of the form for reference. They should also visit the official PSSSB website for further updates.