Punjab Sports University To Begin Admissions In September

Punjab is all set to open a state-of-the-art Sports University in Patiala with the state government issuing the necessary notification on Monday. The notification came in wake of the promulgation of The Punjab Sports University Ordinance, 2019 by Governor V.P. Singh Badnore. The ordinance had been approved by the Punjab cabinet on June 6, a government spokesperson told IANS.

With this, decks have been cleared for starting admissions from September as was decided at a high-level meeting of the steering committee for the establishment of the university held last month under Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's chairmanship.

The university is being set up to promote education in the areas of sports sciences, sports technology, sports management and sports coaching.

It will focus on education, training and research in areas related to sports based on high standard infrastructure, besides offering professional and academic leadership to other institutions in the field of physical education and sports sciences.

The university will serve as a centre of excellence for the elite and other talented sportspersons of all sports and innovations to carry out, endorse and propagate research.

It would also generate capabilities for the development of knowledge skills and competencies at various levels in the field of sports technology and high-performance training for all sports and games.

The Chief Minister had announced the decision to set up this university in a speech to the Assembly on June 19, 2017.

Subsequently, a steering committee had been set up under the chairmanship of Olympian and International Olympic Committee member Randhir Singh to finalise the modalities to establish this sports educational institute of international eminence.

