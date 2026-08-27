Punjab PTI Teacher Recruitment 2026: 2,000 Posts Announced, Check Application Details, Eligibility Criteria

Punjab PTI Teacher Recruitment 2026: The Punjab Education Department has invited applications for 2,000 Physical Training Instructor (PTI) posts in the primary cadre. The recruitment notification was issued on July 31, 2026, and applications will be accepted from August 1 to August 31, 2026. The vacancies include posts for General, Scheduled Caste, Backward Class, ex-servicemen, sports, persons with disabilities, freedom fighters and Economically Weaker Section categories. Of the total 2,000 posts, 650 vacancies are reserved for women. The selected candidates will receive a pay scale of Rs 29,200, as prescribed under the Punjab State Elementary Education (Physical Training Instructor) Service Rules.

Punjab PTI Teacher Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Last date to apply: August 31, 2026

August 31, 2026 Last date to submit the application fee: August 31, 2026

Punjab PTI Teacher Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the Punjab PTI posts must fulfil the educational, age and language requirements prescribed in the notification.

Candidates should have passed 10+2.

They should possess at least a two-year Diploma or Certificate in Physical Education, such as D.P.Ed./C.P.Ed., or an equivalent course under another nomenclature.

The prescribed age limit is 18 to 37 years as on January 1, 2026.

Candidates belonging to eligible reserved categories will receive age relaxation as per Punjab government rules.

Candidates must have passed Matriculation with Punjabi as a compulsory or elective subject, or an equivalent Punjabi-language qualification.

A mandatory Punjabi language qualifying test will also be applicable, with candidates required to secure at least 50% marks.

The notification also prescribes a Physical Eligibility Test (PET).

Candidates must successfully complete at least three of the five components to qualify.

The five physical test components include 30-metre flying start, standing broad jump, shuttle run, bend and reach, and 1,600-metre running. The standards differ for male and female candidates.