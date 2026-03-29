Punjab PSEB Class 5 Result 2026: Expected To Be Out Soon, Check Details, Download Link

PSEB Class 5 Result 2026: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is likely to release the Class 5 result soon. Once released, parents and students will be notified of the announcement on the official website pseb.ac.in. The board has decided not to release marksheets online this year. Students will receive them through their respective schools.

PSEB Class 5 Result Date

While the board has not made any announcement regarding the result date, students can expect the result to be released in the first week of April, 2026 based on past trends.

In previous years, the PSEB Class 5 result was typically announced in the first week of April, while the 2025 result was released earlier on March 30.

Passing Marks Required

Students need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks to qualify the grade five examination.

The Class 5 exams were held from March 6 to March 12, 2026 in morning shift - from 9 am to 12 pm.

PSEB Official Link

Details Mentioned On The Class 5 Marksheet

Student's name

School name

Roll Number of the student

Father's and Mother's name

Date of birth

Subjects

Subject-wise marks

Total Percentage

Grades

Pass/Fail status

Parents and students are advised to carefully check the details on the marksheet. In case of any errors, they should promptly contact the board.