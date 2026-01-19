Punjab Group D Recruitment 2026: Registration Ends Today For 331 Posts, Apply Here

Punjab PSSSB Group D Recruitment 2026: The Subordinate Services Selection Board, Punjab (PSSSB) will close the registration window for 331 Group D posts today, January 19, 2026. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in. You will be selected on the basis of your performance in objective type written examination, which will be followed by counselling process, document verification and a medical test.

Eligibility Criteria, Application Fee

Candidates should be aged between 18 and 37 years. Age relaxation will be provided as per government rules. They must have a Class 10 degree with Punjabi as a subject.

General category candidates and Freedom Fighters will be required to pay Rs. 1,000 as application fee for registration, while Scheduled Caste (SC), Backward Classes (BC) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates need to pay Rs. 250. The application fees for Ex-servicemen and their dependents is Rs. 200 and for Persons with Disabilities, it is Rs. 500.

Punjab PSSSB Group D Recruitment 2026: How To Apply For The Posts?

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Apply For Group D" under "Recruitment" section.

Enter your personal and other details as required.

Download Notification - "Punjab Group D Recruitment 2026 Notification Download"