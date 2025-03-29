Punjab Board Class 5, 8 Result 2025: Expected Release Date, How To Check

PSEB Class 5th, 8th Result 2025: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to declare the Class 5 and Class 8 results for the academic year 2025 in April. The Class 5 exams were conducted from March 7 to 13 while the Class 8 exams took place between February 19 and March 7.

In previous years, the Class 5 results were usually announced in the first week of April, whereas Class 8 results were released in the last week of April. However, the board has not yet announced the exact dates for the 2025 results. Students are advised to regularly check the PSEB's official website for the latest updates.

PSEB Class 5th, 8th Result 2025: How To Check

Once the results are announced, students can visit the official PSEB website, pseb.ac.in, to check their scorecards.

They will need to enter their roll number and date of birth in the designated login window.

PSEB Class 5th, 8th Results: Steps To Check

Go to the official PSEB website: pseb.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the 'Results' tab.

Select the link for Punjab Board Class 5th Result 2025 or Punjab Board Class 8th Result 2025.

Enter your roll number and date of birth in the required fields.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and print a copy for future reference.

Steps To Check PSEB Class 5th, 8th Results via SMS

In case of high traffic on the official website, students can check their results via SMS.

For Class 5th Result: Type 'PB05' and send it to 5676750.

For Class 8th Result: Type 'PB8' and send it to 5676750.

Details On Scorecards



The PSEB Class 5th and Class 8th scorecards will include:

Student's full name

Roll number

School name

Parent's name

Marks obtained in each subject

Total score

PSEB Class 5th, 8th Results: Pass Rate In 2024

Class 5th Results 2024: Declared on April 1, with a 99.8% pass percentage.

Class 8th Results 2024: Announced on April 30, with a 98.31% pass percentage.

Girls outperformed boys, with a 98.82% pass rate compared to 97.84% for boys.