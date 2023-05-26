Punjab Board Class 10 Result Out: How To Download Scorecard

A total of 2,81,327 students appeared for the exam (Representational)

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the class 10 board exam results 2023 today. The results will be published on the official website of the board tomorrow, May 27, at 8 am. Once the result link is active, students will be able to check their scores.

The Punjab Board conducted the class 10 exams 2023 from March 24 to April 20. A total of 2,81,327 students appeared for the exam out of which 2,74,400 have been declared pass. The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 97.54 per cent in the PSEB class 10 exam 2023. Girls performed better than boys with a pass percentage of 98.46 per cent. The pass percentage of boys is 96.73 per cent.

The top three ranks in the PSEB class 10 exams have been secured by three female students.

Congratulations to all successful candidates of #PSEB Class 10



Gagandeep secured 1st rank with 100%, Navjot secured 2nd rank with 99.69% & Harmandeep secured 3rd rank with 99.39%



➡️ Amongst 2,81,327 candidates, 2,74,400 passed the exam



➡️ Overall passing percentage - 97.54% pic.twitter.com/knBTIPMRo4 — AAP Punjab (@AAPPunjab) May 26, 2023

How to check PSEB class 10 exam result 2023

Step – 1 Visit the official website of the Punjab board – pseb.ac.in or Punjab.indiaresults.com.

Step – 2 Click on the PSEB class 10 result link.

Step – 3 Enter the required details such as your roll number and date of birth to login.

Step – 4 The PSEB class 10 result will be displayed on your screen.

Step – 5 Download the e-mark sheet and take a printout for future reference.

The Punjab board declared the class 12 exam results 2023 yesterday. Students can download their score card from the official website of the board.

In the Punjab board class 10 exams last year, the overall pass percentage was 97.94 per cent. Last year too, girls had a higher pass percentage of 99.34 per cent than boys. The pass percentage of boys was 98.83 per cent. More than 3 lakh students had given the PSEB class 10 exams 2022.