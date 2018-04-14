Punjab Board To Conduct Re-Exams Next Week, Results To Be Delayed Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will conduct re-examination for class 10, 12 from 17 April to 20 April 2018.

PSEB 10th, 12th Result 2018 Update New Delhi: While Punjab Board students are eagerly waiting for the class 10th and 12th results, a new update from the Board hints a delay. Punjab School Education Board (



Punjab Board Re-Exam Date Sheet

Class 12 Date Sheet

17 April: General English, Punjabi, Hindi, Sanskrit, History, Music, Psychology, Biology, Computer Science

18 April: General Punjabi, Sports

19 April: Environmental Science



Class 10 Date Sheet

17 April: Maths, Science, Punjabi, Music, Home Science, Agriculture

18 April: English, Tailoring & Stitching, Science

19 April: Punjabi A

20 April: Punjabi B



PSEB 10th, 12th Result 2018

Reports carried by different media outlets suggests that PSEB results 2018 for class 10, 12 board exams are expected this week. However with this recent update on re-exams, it is likely that Punjab Board results will be delayed. On the other hand, the result hosting portal of the Board, indiaresults.com, has begun registration for the result.



In March 2018, Punjab Education Minister Aruna Chaudhury had announced that PSEB will declare the class 10, 12 results within 15 days of the completion of the exam so that students won't have to mention 'result awaited' in the application form for higher education.



