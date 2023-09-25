Private Medical College In Madhya Pradesh Not To Charge Tuition Fee For PG Course; Check Details

NEET PG 2023. (Representative image)

Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, has decided not to charge tuition fees from students for the vacant seats left in the college after multiple rounds of NEET PG Counselling. The private medical college released a circular mentioning that the management will not charge any tuition fees from the students being admitted for the academic session 2023-24. The fees will not be charged only for non-clinical courses (except for Pathology) in MD/MS Course.



In the letter released, the medical college said, "Through this letter, we wish to inform you that the Management has decided to not charge any tuition fees from the students being admitted for the academic session 2023-24 in the MD/MS Course (Non-Clinical except Pathology)."



Students who wish to apply for the seats at the medical college can visit the official website of the institute and register. The registrations for admission are open from September 25 and will end on September 28 till 12 am. All students who had appeared for the NEET PG 2023 are eligible to apply for the PG seat in the institute.



As per the official release by the institute, no tuition fees will be charged for non-clinical subjects such as Anatomy, Physiology, Biochemistry, Microbiology, Pharmacology, Forensic Medicine and Community Medicine. The PG students will be entitled for a stipend of Rs 75,000 per month for all three years.



The Medical Council Committee (MCC) has recently reduced the qualifying percentile for postgraduate medical entrance exam NEET PG to 'Zero'. Experts claim that the qualifying percentile was reduced to Zero to fill in the non-clinical seats for postgraduate courses as there are not many takers for the same. Most medical aspirants pursue specialisation in clinical subjects which allows them to practice Medicine. The university' s move of not charging tuition fees for the non-clinical seats will also encourage more students to take admission in these subjects.